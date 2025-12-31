The Pacers dropped another game on the road in Houston, 126-119 which was no surprise considering the Rockets current state and the matchup issues they present the Pacers. Even if everyone including Tyrese Haliburton was healthy, beating this Rockets team stacked with length and athleticism would be a tough task for the Pacers.

As it was, the Pacers battled pretty well early and late with young players like Johnny Furphy and Jarace Walker getting high level reps and holding up pretty well, all things considered. Furphy gave a strong effort guarding Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith, keeping both from getting to the rim as they intended. Of course, Durant being forced to ‘settle’ for a midrange jumper which he can shoot over most defenders in the league, still isn’t ideal. The HOFer in waiting drilled the Pacers for 30 points (not all on Furph).

The Pacers made 6 of 10 threes in the first quarter with Walker and Aaron Nesmith both making a pair off the bench. The strong shooting kept the Pacers within five after the first quarter, but the Rockets lead ballooned to 18 at the half and then 27 after the third quarter.

From the start, the Pacers struggled with the size and physicality of the Rockets and were worked over on the glass to the tune of a 50 to 30 advantage for Houston. Simply a frustrating way for the Pacers to get methodically buried, forced to chase from behind all night.

The highlight of the night was the fourth quarter which appeared headed for a 12-minute garbage time run, but the Pacers deep reserves were able to cut into the big lead, cutting it down to a 20-point deficit which forced Durant to return and then the Pacers’ starters returned and cut the deficit to 16 before the Rockets countered with a 5-0 run forcing a Carlisle timeout and a return to the end of the bench for the final 4 minutes.

Kudos to that crew which included Kam Jones, Taelon Peter, Quenton Jackson, Ethan Thompson and Micah Potter as they outworked the Houston reserves to finish the game on an 18-4 run to make the final score seem respectable.

Nine consecutive losses for the Pacers. Will they win, again?

The annual New Year’s Eve matinee at the Fieldhouse against the Magic may be their best chance. The Pacers look to be as healthy as they have been in some time with Aaron Nesmith continuing to look solid in his reserve role.

The Magic are a team that has plenty of matchup problems a la the Rockets, but they are dealing with injury issues, as well. Both Wagner brothers are out and Jalen Suggs is questionable after missing the past 7 games with a bruised hip. Local legend, Desmond Bane was added to the injury list as questionable on Tuesday along with Jonahan Isaac.

Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. will present plenty of problems in the front court but they will need help. I’d assume Bane will try to give it a go for the Richmond faithful that will be there to see him, but he was a late add to the injury list. So we’ll see how much depth the Magic have, but regardless, the fed up Pacers will have a festive crowd begging to make them roar which could create a winning combination to close out 2025.

Only seems fitting considering how legendary the year 2025 will always remain in Pacers history.

Pacers vs. Magic

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +3.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Johnny Furphy, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Magic: Tyus Jones, Anthony Black, Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Injuries

Pacers: Ben Sheppard (calf) - questionable, Isaiah Jackson (concussion) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Magic: Desmond Bane (back) - questionable, Jonathan Isaac (knee) - questionable, Jalen Suggs (hip) - questionable, Franz Wagner (ankle) - out, Moritz Wagner (knee) - out