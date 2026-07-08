The Summer Pacers have a little different feel to it this year than in the recent past with no young players on the 15-man roster included in the action.

With Kam Jones dealt to relieve some cap space, free up a roster spot and also create a second round pick to select Purdue’s Braden Smith, there are no more remaining youngins on the roster to get work in as Johnny Furphy, Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard and Andrew Nembhard have done over the past few years.

Instead, rookie Braden Smith will highlight the roster as he is expected to sign a two-way deal if all goes according to plan. Taelon Peter is also looking to remain on a two-way deal and will be playing along side Smith and the Summer P’s, as well.

Having watched a ton of Braden Smith on TV and occasionally in person, he remains an intriguing prospect. His elite ability to pass guys open for buckets is the current NBA skill he will need to hang his hat on. His three-point shooting wavered in his senior year with a couple of multi-game slumps from behind the arc, which is something he will need to turn into a consistent threat.

But while he’s just 5’11, his wingspan is over 6’3 and allows him to play bigger than his height when combined with balls to the wall effort. That effort part shouldn’t be a problem as any NBA role won’t likely include heavy minutes like he played at Purdue. He will need to show his ability to play in bursts and push the ball up the floor.

Also, his senior year role as the primary offensive weapon for the Boilers made for a vastly different dynamic than playing with the massive gravity pull that was Zach Edey. The difference in the quality of 3-ball shots alone can account for his career 40% shooting from behind the arc dipping to 36% last season.

Should be interesting and hopefully fun to see how the former Indiana Mr. Basketball adjusts to the pro game starting this week. Along with Peter, the Summer Pacers guards also include veteran Yuki Kawamura (talk about fun) and Iowa State guard, Tamin Lipsey who I watched in person at Mackey Arena do his part to make life difficult on Smith when the Cyclones beat Purdue last season.

Other players drawing my initial interest include Jalen Slawson who will likely be the third two-way player for the Pacers. His play at forward late in the regular season earned him the praise and promotion from the Boom. An active, big forward seemingly always hunting a play to make is how he caught the eye of the Pacers.

Another late season Boom success story prepping to play in Vegas is Keion Brooks Jr. out of Fort Wayne North Side/LaLumiere. Since he played at Washington for two years in college after transferring from Kentucky, I watched him quite a bit and really appreciated the way his game continued to improve even if his college career didn’t live up to the high school hype. Brooks averaged 21 points in his final year and improved quite a bit from 3-land. Since then his shot has become more efficient and he now plays like a pro and should add a positive voice to the Summer Ps.

The pro journey for Brooks has certainly been a grind so it would be impressive to see if he can eventually earn some NBA time. Even more impressive if it would be with the Pacers.

The Summer Pacers were coached in practice this week by assistant Johnny Carpenter. But after one year on the bench with the Pacers, the team announced that Carpenter will take on a bigger role with the Milwaukee Bucks.

New Boom coach, Bryce Taylor will jump in and take over head coaching duties for the Summer Pacers in Vegas.

Oubre official

The Pacers officially announced the signing of Kelly Oubre Jr. who will fill the vacant spot on the roster created by moving Kam Jones. The team did not disclose terms of the deal but the numbers are reportedly for a two-year deal at around $17 million total ($8.5ish million per year for fellow English majors). Oubre will don the No. 10 jersey for the Blue and Gold.

Summer Pacers Schedule