The Pacers didn’t have ‘it’ in the Garden on Friday night which lead to a 123-98 trouncing by the Knicks who surely enjoyed getting a little regular season revenge from the playoffs last May.

By it, I meant they couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn from behind the arc, missing 27 of 30 attempts. Team leader, Tyrese Haliburton lead that alarming trend going 0-7 from three, while missing his only other shot all night.

All of those empty possessions, ultimately wore down the defensive effort. After a solid start, that appeared to have all of the makings of a battle royale in the Garden, the Pacers started fading in the second quarter, and once chasing from behind continued to make things worse.

Fortunately, the reserve group provided some positive vibes, with Benn Mathurin showing up, again with 20 points off the bench. Mathurin appears to be waiting in the wings to fill in if the starting unit can’t find some rhythm as as group.

Again, by it, I’m thinking of that starting unit, not only not executing but appearing to not have the esprit de corp the enjoyed last year, willing to lock arms and go to war regardless of the opponent or situation.

As we’ve been saying from the outset of camp, the faces may be the same but this is a new season and new team. No time to panic and making a few threes may raise spirits across the board, so there’s no reason to raise any red flags after a 1-1 start. It is however, fine to pull those red flags out of the drawer just in case.

These were the situations last season when the Pacers often rose up and moved past the disappointment with quality wins. The type of wins that would electrify the Fieldhouse were they at home.

Well, on Sunday afternoon the Pacers have their home opener at the Fieldhouse against the 76ers who are expected to be without Paul George and Joel Embiid. An early season break in a daunting stretch of the early schedule.

After watching that mess in MSG on Friday, it is hard to imagine the Pacers are favored by 8 points to be Philly, but here we are. But honestly, win or lose, score be damned, the Pacers, and particularly the starting unit, have to show signs of life as a team that does indeed have a chip on their shoulder after so many diminished they playoff accomplishments last spring.

Do they still have that resilient, come at you in waves of effort mind set that became their identity last season? In just their third game, in front of the Fieldhouse faithful, this version of the Pacers has a chance to prove they still got ‘it’ this season.

Pacers vs. 76ers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -8

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond

Injuries

Pacers: James Wiseman (Achilles) - out

76ers: Paul George (knee) - out, Joel Embiid (knee management) - out