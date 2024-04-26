For the first time in five years, the Pacers will host a playoff game at the Fieldhouse as their competitive first-round series with the Bucks moves on to Game 3.

Indiana recently passed a law to allow local establishments to have Happy Hour specials once again and with a 5:30 p.m. ET tip on Friday, the Fieldhouse will have the first Happy Hour in many years, even if the prices don’t reflect it.

The Pacers split the first two games in Milwaukee, recovering from an abysmal effort in Game 1 to establish their game and more importantly, pace in Game 2 to deliver a 125-108 win. Pascal Siakam has played a few notches higher than impressive, following up his 36-point effort in Game 1 with 37 points in Game 2.

The difference was Siakam had far more help in Game 2 as the Pacers played a full 48 minute game. In fact, they ‘won’ all four quarters, scoring at least 30 points in each. One thing that stood out for me was the competitive edge that Andrew Nembhard played with throughout the game.

With the thankless job of trying to guard Damian Lillard, Nembhard has to stay on the grind while doing his best to make Dame work. And Dame can work. The Bucks’ star guard has scored 69 points in the first two games, although 61 of those 69 were scored in the first half. So, yeah, Nembhard is playing the long game while making Dame work.

To be fair to Dame, the Bucks didn’t need more than his 35 first half points in Game 1, but they needed their star in Game 2 and the Pacers just ran away in the second half after a brief run by the Bucks in the third quarter.

But in both games Nembhard’s demeanor remained the same. As his hard work and offense was firing on all cylinders in Game 2, he unleashed some of that competitive fire and let the yappy Bucks hear about it. Nemhbard had 20 points on 11 shots, including several finishes around the rim the kept Milwaukee chasing.

Nembhard was the perfect example of someone who can take it and dish it out. Hard to describe, but the old childhood saying that a bully can often dish it out but can’t take it was then personified by Bobby Portis who perfectly crystalized my thoughts on Nembhard when he complained after Game 2 that the Pacers were front runners, only talking and clapping when they were winning, but quiet when they aren’t.

Umm, Bob? May want to look in the mirror. Portis and Patrick Beverly tried to disrupt the game when things weren’t going their way in the second quarter. You knew it was coming and will continue to be their MO when behind. As it turns out, Portis is that bully who loves to dish it out but just couldn’t take it when Nembhard and Tyrese Haliburton in particular were giving it back to him.

Photo: Bally Sports Indiana

Beautiful.

This sets up the Fieldhouse to be in full fervor on Friday evening with the fans no doubt ready to dish out some boos to Portis. Part of the Pacers maturing is playing like Nembhard, being able to take it and dish it out, but the Milwaukee disruptors will not stop trying to instigate, particularly if they are trailing. Maintaining enough poise to respond without being lured into garbage T’s or ejections remains key. Although with the Bucks’ injury status, they can’t donate Pat Bev or Portis to the cause as they might be willing to if more healthy.

So once again, the Pacers have a big opportunity to take control of the series with Giannis Antetokounmpo still doubtful and not expected to play. Meanwhile, the Sixers and Knicks are in a knock down, drag out series after three games. Time for the Pacers to follow the lead of Pascal Siakam and deliver a mature effort on their home floor.

Carlisle made the perfect point on Thursday, mentioning how the road team can be more focused in the hostile environment and the Pacers can’t let that happen.

"We can’t wait to play this game with our fans in our building, but we’ve got to understand that we’re the ones that are going to have to really get them into the game,” Carlisle said.

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton finished Game 2 after turning an ankle during the game. He showed up on the injury report as questionable but with two full days off, you have to think he will at least give it a go.

The Bucks have done well focusing on someone other than Haliburton beating them, with Beverly chasing Tyrese around and getting plenty of help. In Game 2, Haliburton was patient enough to give up the ball and let others take care of the scoring. Now wondering if the Bucks will turn more focus to slowing down Siakam who has been a midrange maestro, working over a bevy of Bucks trying to guard him individually.

But to Carlisle’s point, as well as several Pacers played individually in Game 2, it was the consistent level of effort and execution for all 48 minutes that was the biggest difference. The Pacers had to weather an early 3-point barrage from Damian Lillard and Brooke Lopez, but after falling down by eight points, the good guys rallied to win the first quarter and continued to take what the Bucks threw at them and give more back in return.

Another 48 minutes on tap for Friday night. Hopefully the Happy Hour will turn into a Pacers party at the Fieldhouse.

Game Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, Apr. 26, 2024, 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -6

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Bucks: Damian Lillard, Patrick Beverly, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - out

Bucks: Khris Middleton (ankle) - questionable, Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - doubtful, Chris Livingston (illness) - doubtful