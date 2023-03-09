Rockets vs. Pacers Preview: Pacers try to sweep season series

The Indiana Pacers (29-37) return to action at the Fieldhouse on Thursday night when they host Houston Rockets (15-50).

This is the first of three consecutive games against the two worst teams in the league with two games in Detroit following this Houston matchup. The Pacers next win gives them 30 W’s for the season while Houston and Detroit are both stuck on 15 wins while securing the best NBA draft lottery odds possible with no signs of changing their approach for the remainder of the schedule. The Pacers won the first matchup back in November, 99-91 but both teams figure to score plenty more this time around. In fact, the over/under is in the mid-230s.

The Pacers are floating between quality lottery positioning and playoff play in territory so these next three games will play a big role considering the schedule has to get more difficult the rest of the way. The Pacers are relatively healthy, with Aaron Nesmith still questionable making him the only rotation player who is still iffy.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -10, O/U 236.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fielhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Jordan Nwora, Myles Turner

Rockets: Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun

Injuries

IND: Aaron Nesmith - questionable (sore left hip), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress fracture surgery)

HOU: Kevin Porter Jr. - out (left thigh contusion), TyTy Washington - out (G League assignment)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.