76ers vs. Pacers Preview: Pacers back home for tough back-to-back

The Indiana Pacers (29-36) return home for the first time in in ten days to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (41-22) on Monday night.

After a late clutch win over the Bulls on Sunday night, the Pacers finished the road trip with a 3-1 record staying fully on brand by winning the three toughest games on the trip and losing the ‘easiest’ game. Of course, the easiest game was played without Tyrese Haliburton which makes everything a struggle for the Pacers. Hali was in full effect against the Bulls, so hopefully the back-to-back doesn’t put too much on the calf strain that had him out in San Antonio. Tyrese appeared to also tweak his ankle in Chicago, so keep an eye on the injury updates as tip time approaches.

The Sixers will play the fourth of five consecutive games on the road at the Fieldhouse, coming off an impressive finish in their last game when they beat Milwaukee 133-130. Joel Embiid and James Harden continue to be the focal point for Philly as they try to catch Boston for the second spot in the East.

Speaking of the standings, the Pacers are suddenly tied for 11th in the East, 1.5 games out of a play in spot which is, well, interesting at this point. When this team is healthy, they can play at a high level. This matchup with the Sixers on a back-to-back will push what the Blue and Gold are capable of to the test.

This is the third of four matchups between the two teams. Philly won the first two games, both played at the Wells Fargo Center.

DraftKings Odds: 76ers -6.5, O/U 233.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

76ers: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid

Injuries

IND: Aaron Nesmith - questionable (sore left hip), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress fracture)

PHI: Tobias Harris - questionable (left calf contusion), P.J. Tucker - questionable (back spasms), Jaden Springer - out (G League assignment)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.