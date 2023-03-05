Pacers vs. Bulls Preview: Pacers close out road trip at the UC

The Indiana Pacers (28-36) complete their four-game roadie on Sunday afternoon when they visit the UC to play the Chicago Bulls (29-35).

The Pacers struggled mightily in their last game, an ugly loss at San Antonio on Thursday night. The absence of Tyrese Haliburton (calf) was glaring as the Pacers played about 8-10 minutes of quality ball in the first half before getting run over by the Spurs in the second half. Haliburton remains questionable for the game against the Bulls, so his status is critical to any thoughts of finishing the roadie strong.

The Bulls are just one game ahead of the Pacers in the standings but still holding out hope for a play in spot. They have been playing smaller of late which should benefit the Pacers defensive matchups, with DeMar DeRozan starting at the 4. Of course, the matchup may benefit DeRozan as well, a constant scoring threat who seems to enjoy lighting up the Pacers. Chicago recently added Pat Beverly to the mix which should add some spice to the game regardless of the score.

This will be the final matchup in the four-game season series between the two teams. The Pacers currently hold a 2-1 advantage.

DraftKings Odds: Bulls -5.5, O/U 225.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: George Hill, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Bulls: Patrick Beverly, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - out (sore right calf), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress fracture)

CHI: Lonzo Ball - out (left knee surgery), Javonte Green - out (right knee surgery)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.