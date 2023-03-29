Pacers final score: Bucks close out Pacers 149-136

The Indiana Pacers hung with the Milwaukee Bucks for much of tonight’s game, but against an explosion of points from Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo, it proved difficult for the Pacers to do much more than just hang around. Aaron Nesmith tied things up in the third at 84-84 in the third, but the Bucks responded, outscoring Indiana by 12 to close the quarter.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo combined for 89 points, 51 from Holiday alone, helping Milwaukee to 62% shooting as Indiana’s defensive woes continue. To their credit, they did manage to hold the Bucks scoreless in the final two minutes to prevent the Bucks from reaching 150 points, but alas, the 149 remains a season high allowed.

Offensively, Indiana played well, so at least there was that, as Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 29 points and nine rebounds, jawing throughout the game with Holiday and the Bucks, even picking up a technical in a fairly tech heavy game, and flashed some athleticism in an alley oop courtesy of Andrew Nembhard, who had 15 points and 15 assists, committing just one turnover. The Pacers had just eight tonight as a team.

this Andrew Nembhard oop to Bennedict Mathurin was too smooth. ‍ https://t.co/szVwD9igDK pic.twitter.com/myKieSaV5n — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 30, 2023

Aaron Nesmith scored 22, shooting 7-9 and 5-5 from three. Jordan Nwora also had multiple threes, knocking in three to finish with 18. Off the bench, Jalen Smith had an excellent night, scoring 17 points with six rebounds and four assists before fouling out late. Oshae Brissett hit three threes to score 12 while T.J. McConnell shot 6-8, also finishing with 12. Isaiah Jackson closed out the night with nine.

The Pacers fall to 33-44 and 19-19 at home, setting up just five more games in the 2022-23 season, starting with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Unfortunately, that game won’t see a regular recap as this marks the end of Indy Cornrows. Vox’s decision to shut down the site remains a disappointing one, especially in not being given the opportunity to finish out the season, but it is the reality of the situation.

Trying to speak on what the site has meant to me over the past 15 years feels impossible, but I am grateful to Tom for allowing me the platform to write about the team I love, and all the highs and lows that have come with it. More recently, Caitlin and Mark have been tremendous colleagues, allowing me to focus on the recaps, and stepping in when games are just too late or night-to-night grind is just a bit too much.

Writing recaps most nights has made me appreciate the community here especially. Everyone in the game threads have been a joy to chat with, helping me see things I may have otherwise missed, and not being too harsh when it was clear I didn’t have it on a particular night, as well as those who told me a recap sucked when I felt like it was actually a good one.

Thinking back to Danny Granger winning Most Improved Player, Paul George soaring for a playoff block against Derrick Rose, Roy Hibbert ending the New York Knicks, the bad picks and the good (so grateful to get to watch Myles Turner grow into the player and person he is today), the savvy trades that took dour situations and breathed newfound life into them, from Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis rising into All-Stars to Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield bringing a joyful comradery, or even Lance Stephenson’s returns home, it was all documented here.

I’ve started and stopped so many thoughts here that I’m struggling to keep things concise, but I just keep coming back to wanting to say “thank you.” I’m far from presumptuous enough to assume I was ever appointment reading, but I’m thankful to everyone over the years who took time to read what I had to say and allowed me to be a part of their journey with the Indiana Pacers. I’m thankful to Tom and I’m thankful to the Indy Cornrows community. I’m thankful. Thank you.