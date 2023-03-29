Pacers vs. Bucks Preview: Can the Pacers pull off the improbable, again?

The Indiana Pacers (33-43) finish up their four-game season series against the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) on Wednesday night at the Fieldhouse.

Who will play and how they will play remain the constant questions for the Pacers as they play out the remainder of the regular season. With a young lineup expected to start sans Tyrese Haliburton against the best team in the league that appears top heavy in the rotation and motivated to maintain that top spot, this game appears more about development for the Pacers, as opposed to hunting for another win.

Of course, this similar situation was in play recently in Milwaukee and Andrew Nembhard spearheaded an unlikely comeback win for the Pacers which included a 49-point third quarter and 84-point second half. That was likely the last gasp of good air for the Pacers as they have since slid out of play-in contention with six games to go.

DraftKings Odds: Bucks -11.5, O/U 238.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge FIeldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Jalen Smith

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grasyon Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Injuries

IND: Myles Turner - questionable (sore sore left ankle), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress fracture), Chris Duarte - out (sore left ankle), Tyrese Haliburton - out (right ankle sprain/sore left elbow)

MIL: Giannis Antetokounmpo - probable (sore right knee), Goran Dragic - probable (sore left knee), Joe Ingles - questionable (left knee injury management), Khris Middleton - questionable (right knee injury management), Jae Crowder - out (left calf injury management/rehab), Meyers Leonard - out (sore left calf)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.