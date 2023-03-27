Mavericks vs. Pacers Preview: Back home, again to play the Mavs

The Indiana Pacers (33-42) are back at the Fieldhouse to begin a homestand on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks (36-39).

The Pacers beat the Mavs in Dallas about a month ago, but player availability for this game could make this rematch seem like two new teams. Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner combined for 56 points in Dallas, but both are questionable for the Pacers. Buddy Hield and Chris Duarte are already ruled out.

As for Dallas, they have slid out of a play in spot in the West and will have to play the Pacers with their star, Luka Doncic who has to sit after collecting his 16th technical foul for the season. Yep, been one of those years for Dallas. Unfortunately, this is Luka’s only trip to Indy this year, so that stinks for fans who were looking to catch a glimpse of the young hoop savant.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -1, O/U 234 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge FIeldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr. Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, Dwight Powell

Injuries

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (right ankle sprain injury management), Myles Turner - questionable (sore left ankle and lower back injury management), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress fracture), Chris Duarte - out (sore left ankle), Buddy Hield - out (non-COVID illness)

DAL: Tim Hardaway Jr. - probable (non-COVID illness)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.