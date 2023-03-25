Pacers vs. Hawks Preview: Pacers face quick turnaround against Hawks

The Indiana Pacers (33-41) finish up their four game roadie on Saturday evening against the Atlanta Hawks (36-37).

The Pacers face a devilish back-to-back after getting rolled in Boston on Friday night, they had to travel to Atlanta for a 5 p.m. ET tip against the Hawks who have been resting at home for the last two days.

The Pacers had nearly a full roster in Boston but on the short back-to-back several key players are questionable. Meanwhile, the Hawks continue battling to hold onto a post-season position in the East after a coaching change.

All of this is to say, the Pacers are impossible to predict these days, so there’s a great change they cobble together a surprising win, unless of course, all of those questionable players sit. Then it will almost be certain. (shoulder shrug emoji)

DraftKings Odds: Hawks -10, O/U 240.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Hawks: Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capella

Injuries

IND: Chris Duarte - questionable (sore ankle), Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (ankle sprain injury management), Bennedict Mathurin - questionable (ankle sprain injury management), Myles Turner - questionable (sore lower back), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress fracture)

ATL: De’Andre Hunter - questionable (knee contusion), Trae Young - questionable (calf contusion), Jalen Johnson - out (hamstring and groin mild strain), Tyrese Martin - out (G League assignment)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.