Pacers vs. Hornets Preview: Back on the road for the first of four away from Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers (32-38) are back on the road for their next four games starting on Monday night when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (22-50).

The four game roadie will complete a stretch of the schedule with the Pacers playing 11 of 14 games on the road. However, the Pacers are 5-2 in the first seven road games which has bumped them up a couple of spots in the overall standings. Charlotte is riding a four-game losing streak, with the last loss giving them 50 L’s for the year. But with the Pacers injury list which still includes Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) sitting, the matchup of Charlotte vets will be a challenge.

This will be the final game in the three-game season series. The Pacers won the first two games earlier in the year.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -2, O/U 234 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora, Myles Turner

Hornets: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Nick Richards

Injuries

IND: Chris Duarte - questionable (sore ankle), Isaiah Jackson - questionable (sore knee), Bennedict Mathurin - questionable (ankle sprain), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress fracture), Tyrese Haliburton - out (ankle sprain)

CHA: LaMelo Ball - out (ankle surgery), James Bouknight - out (G League assignment), Cody Martin - out (sore knee), Mark Williams - out (thumb sprain)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.