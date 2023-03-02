Pacers vs. Spurs Preview: Pacers trying to sweep Texas roadies

The Indiana Pacers (28-35) wrap up their Texas two step on Thursday night when they play the San Antonio Spurs (15-47).

The Spurs snapped a long losing streak by beating the Utah Jazz in their last game. The rare win will not derail their quest for a bottom three spot in the league along with the best lottery shot at landing Victor Wembanyama. In the second game of the season, the Spurs looked every bit of the promising young team when they beat the Pacers at the Fieldhouse, 137-134. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson stood out in that game as the Spurs made 17 3s while lighting up the scoreboard.

As has become a familiar script, the Pacers rallied late in that game but came up short. Fast forward to this matchup and the Pacers have suddenly won three of their last four games with Myles Turner emerging from the All-Star break like he’d prefer to play in the game next season instead of vacationing. This is also a rare game this season where the Pacers are favored to win. Tyrese Haliburton (sore calf) has been questionable after leaving Dallas and is reported to be out as game time approaches.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -6, O/U 238 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: TJ McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Spurs: Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins

Injuries

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - out (sore right calf), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress fracture)

SAS: Devin Vassell - probable (left knee procedure), Malaki Branham - questionable (lower back contusion), Keldon Johnson - questionable (left foot sprain), Tre Jones - questionable (sore left foot), Khem Birch - out (right knee chondromalacia), Romeo Langford - out (left adductor tightness), Isaiah Roby - out (right ankle sprain)

