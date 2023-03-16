Pacers vs. Bucks Preview: Can the Pacers slow down Bucks?

The Indiana Pacers (31-38) wrap up their low mileage three-game roadie when they face the Milwaukee Bucks (50-19) at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks have been rolling of late with the best record in the league, beating the Kings and Suns on the road in their last two games to become the first team to win 50 games this season. Giannis Antetokoumpo has played like the best player in the league which is no surprise, but Jrue Holiday has ramped up his production of late to give the Bucks a championship look as they head down the home stretch of the regular season.

The Pacers limped out of a split in Detroit with a hefty injury list, but after a Wednesday practice, it appeared that Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner may be available along with other questionable players on the injury list. However, prior to the game, Rick Carlisle revealed that Haliburton is not only out for the Bucks, but will miss at least the next three games. Hmm. Bennedict Mathurin remains out and Chris Duarte will not play as both guards nursing ankle injuries.

The Andrew Nembhard show continues!

This is the third of four games between the Central Division rivals with the Bucks holding a 2-0 advantage after winning the first two games which were high scoring shootouts.

DraftKings Odds: Bucks -12.5, O/U 238.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: TJ McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokoumpo, Brook Lopez

Injuries

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - out (ankle sprain), Buddy Hield - questionable (sore foot), T.J. McConnell - questionable (sore lower back), Myles Turner - questionable (sore lower back), Kendall Brown - out (tibia stress fracture), Chris Duarte - out (sore ankle), Bennedict Mathurin - out (ankle sprain)

MIL: Jae Crowder - questionable (sore calf), Goran Dragic - questionable (sore knee), Brook Lopez - questionable (sore ankle), Grayson Allen - out (sore plantar fascia), Thanasis Antetokounmpo - out (not with team)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.