NBA Trade Deadline Report: Pacers acquire Jordan Nwora and release Goga Bitadze

The Pacers started the day with five centers. 5!!!

Now they have four. Something had to give and now Shams Charania reports the Pacers hopped into a deal with the Bucks and Nets to acquire forward, Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks. To make room for Nwora the Pacers released Goga Bitadze, doing the big man a favor since he desires a new situation.

Pacers are waiving Goga Bitadze, sources said. https://t.co/hNZWwIKgtS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

The Pacers have a desperate need for a player like Nwora, a good sized wing at 6’8 who will be able to play SF or PF. While he’s not a volume three-point shooter, the forward out of Louisville is a solid shooter from behind the arc.

While Kevin Pritchard has “really enjoying this team” as it was currently constructed, the fact remains they are not going to win at a valuable rate this year, still struggling with just two wins in their last 15 games. This is a no brainer move to fortify a position of desperate need. Nwora doesn’t solve front court wing problem, but he certainly helps and gives the rotation some depth at the position.

Nwora is currently making $3 million this season and is on the books for $3.2 million next season. Again, a perfect fit for restructuring the roster.

Also, good luck to Goga Bitadze who we all hope will find a situation where he can contribute and continue to develop his games.

So now what? Make more moves today or let the season play out and restructure over the offseason? Share your trade deadline thoughts in the comments!

Pacers trade deadline primer: What I'm hearing in the final 24 hours

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle says it's 'very doubtful' anything happens at NBA trade deadline - Sports Illustrated Indiana Pacers news, analysis and more

Pacers looking to be opportunistic but cautious at trade deadline

Pacers: Why Bennedict Mathurin played 13 minutes vs. Heat