Cavaliers vs. Pacers Preview: Another big-time backcourt battle set for Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers (25-29) wrap up their three-game homestand on Sunday evening when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-22).

The Pacers closed out the Kings on Friday night for a much-need win, just their second win in the last 13 games. The return of Tyrese Haliburton has given the Pacers level of play a significant boost, but against opponents like the Cavs, that winning margin of error remains very slim.

The Cavs are currently fifth in the East looking to leap frog Brooklyn with the recent tumult impacting the Nets. The Darius Garland/Donovan Mitchell backcourt remains a potent problem for opponents. The backcourts have been the difference in the two prior games between the Pacers and Cavs.

Cleveland won the first matchup with Garland and Mitchel combining for 61 points (41 by Mitchell). The Pacers won the second game at the Fieldhouse thanks to 29 points from Haliburton and 25 from Buddy Hield as the Paces duo combined to make 11 of 14 three-pointers.

DraftKings Odds: Cavaliers -5, O/U 226.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

IND: Daniel Theis - questionable (right knee injury management)

CLE: Caris LeVert - questionable (hamstring), Dylan Windler - out (ankle sprain)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.