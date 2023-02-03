Kings vs. Pacers Preview: The Return of ‘Turbonis’ at the Fieldhouse

The Indiana Pacers (24-29) welcome an old friend in Domantas Sabonis to the Fieldhouse on Friday when they play the Sacramento Kings (29-21).

There should be nothing but positive vibes for Sabonis in his return to Indy which we assume will include a tribute video for the former Pacers two-time All-Star. He was so good, the team was able to trade for Tyrese Haliburton and both teams would do that trade again 100 times.

Sabonis and the Kings have been solid all season and currently sit in third place in the Western Conference. De’Aaron Fox has played at an All-Star level despite being left off the reserve roster in the Western Conference. Fox will not be in Indy, out for personal reasons.

The Pacers are playing on a back-to-back after a late fade and tough loss to the Lakers on Thursday night. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin should be ready to go after only playing 20 minutes on Thursday.

However, all eyes will be on the ‘Turbonis’ matchup in the middle which should be plenty entertaining. Myles Turner anchors the Pacers defense and has had is best offensive year ever while playing without Sabonis. On the other side, Sabonis is a key cog in the Kings’ impressive offense with his ability to handle the ball and pass from various spots on the floor.

The Pacers are getting more and more desperate for a win. After dumping the game to the Lakers, they are now 1-11 in their last 12 games.

DraftKings Odds: Kings -2.5, O/U 235.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Kings: Davion Mitchell, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Injuries

IND: None

SAC: De’Aaron Fox - out (personal reasons)

