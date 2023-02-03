Tyrese Haliburton is a legit NBA All-Star

No more ‘should be’, ‘could be’ or ‘wannabe’ NBA All-Star chatter regarding Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. He is officially an All-Star after the league announced on Thursday just prior to his return to the court that Hali will be one of the Eastern Conference reserves in Salt Lake City.

Technically, Haliburton is among the Eastern Conference pool of players since Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will pick teams from all of the players combined from both conferences.

Speaking of ‘wannabe’, Tyrese took a not so subtle shot at one of his few, if not only detractors this season, Wally Sczcerbiak, after making the team. Check out Hali’s new Twtitter avi. Perfect.

But an even better way to celebrate the All-Star nod is with an appreciation video from the legend from Down Under, AK Riley. Beautiful

Congrats, Tyrese on what will be the first of many appearances to come in the NBA’s mis-season showcase event!