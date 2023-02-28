Pacers vs. Mavericks Preview: Which team can get enough stops to win?

The Indiana Pacers (27-35) remain on the road when they play Dallas Mavericks (32-30) the first of two games in Texas.

The Mavs made a bold move before the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Kyrie Irving to create a potent backcourt combo with Luka Doncic. The duo is certainly potent on the offensive side of the ball, but defense has been an issue. Dallas is 2-4 since the trade and coming off a tough loss to the Lakers on Sunday when they were unable to stop LeBron and friends from rallying from a 27-point deficit to beat the Mavs.

This creates a scenario for the Pacers where they will have the full attention of the Mavs in what should be a high scoring game between two teams who continue to struggle on the defensive end. The Pacers have been solid in their first two games after the break, with Myles Turner playing a huge role. Turner’s matchup with the Mavs front court should be an advantage for the Pacers who remain healthy pending any late injury scratches.

This is the first game this season between the two teams who last played prior to the Pacers trading for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield last season.

DraftKings Odds: Mavericks -9, O/U 237 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Justin Holiday, Reggie Bullock, Dwight Powell

Injuries

IND: Kendall Brown - out (tibia stress fracture)

DAL: Maxi Kleber - questionable (hamstring tear), Davis Bertans - out (calf strain)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.