The Indiana Pacers (26-35) tip off the first of four consecutive road game on Saturday night when they visit Orlando Magic (25-35).

There are plenty of plot lines surrounding this matchup starting with the fact that the Magic are a half game behind the Pacers in the standings. So, the loser of this game will have the fifth worst record in the league, which could make them the winner if NBA draft positioning is a priority.

However, both of these teams are more interested in their young teams not only developing but also playing well and would love their team to work their way into a playoff scenario. At least that’s the company line and surely the belief of the players and coaches. So, the winner will nudge their way closer to a possible play-in spot which is also not far out of reach.

Then there is the rookie matchup with Paolo Banchero and Bennedict Mathurin, the two top performers and contenders for Rookie of the Year. Banchero appeared to put the honor out of reach early in the season but has slowed down due to injuries and the usual length of the NBA season. Mathurin has been more of an ironman, playing a big role off the bench and continuing to put up big games while trying to find his way on the defensive end.

The Pacers swept a back-to-back homestand early in the season while the Magic won the third game in Orlando, which puts the season series in play, as well.

DraftKings Odds: Magic -2.5, O/U 230.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Magic: Markelle Fulz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.

Injuries

IND: None

ORL: None

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.