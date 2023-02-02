Lakers vs. Pacers Preview: Will Tyrese Haliburton AND LeBron James play at the Fieldhouse?

The Indiana Pacers (24-28) begin a three-game homestand after three days off when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (31-18) for their annual visit.

That means LeBron James is back in town for the time honored tradition and seeing if the NBA legend will actually play in front of the expected sell-out crowd at the Fieldhouse. James has been resting sporadically of late as he closes in on breaking Kareem Adbul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record and has been listed as questionable leading into the game. LBJ is 89 points from breaking the record, so despite the Pacers recent defensive woes, Jabbar’s mark is safe for at least one more game.

A look ahead at the schedule has the Lakers playing next @New Orleans, then at home against OKC and Milwaukee. For full theatrics, breaking the record against Jabbar’s original team, the Bucks on a nationally televised TNT game would be perfect. This would lead one to think, LeBron may sit out in Indy, although scoring 90 points in three games is a tough ask.

There is also side note that the Lakers WANT to make the playoffs and remain out of playoff contention with a broad group ahead of them in the standings. If not on a back-to-back, LeBron has to be playing for every win they can get, right? Always some drama around LBJ when he’s in town. Gotta love it.

As for the Pacers drama, they are hoping to have Tyrese Haliburton back and available for the first time in 10.5 games. That should make for a festive pregame when you combine Hali’s return with the contract extension for Myles Turner which should be celebrated by fans, as well. Now all the Pacers have to do is feed off that Fieldhouse energy for a solid 48 minutes to work toward a season sweep of the Lakers.

DraftKings Odds: Lakers -2.5, O/U 240 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Grizzlies: Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverly, Troy Brown Jr., LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Injuries

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (left knee/elbow sprains), Daniel Theis - questionable (right knee surgery)

LAL: Patrick Beverley - probable (sore knee), Anthony Davis - probable (foot stress injury), LeBron James - questionable (sore ankle), Austin Reaves - out (hamstring strain)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.