NBA All-Star Game Preview: Tyrese Haliburton among the stars in NBA showcase

Indiana Pacers guard, Tyrese Haliburton will make his NBA All-Star debut it the league’s showcase event on Sunday night in Salt Lake City.

Haliburton had a taste of the spotlight after making the finals of the 3-point contest on Saturday night before coming up short in the final round. The atmosphere on Sunday will be a different beast for the 22 year old guiding force of the young Pacers. Haliburton was critical in pushing the Pacers to a strong start until an elbow injury sidelined him for several games and derailed the surprise start.

However, Haliburton’s impact on the floor and off remains at an All-Star level. There is no doubt his smile and positive vibes will show up in Salt Lake City even while he’s sharing the court with the other NBA stars.

When: Draft at 7:30 p.m. ET with game to follow at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

TV: TNT/TBS

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft the teams from the available pool of All-Stars about an hour before tip time. The game will also use the Elam Ending for the fourth quarter, setting a final score by adding 24 points to the leading team’s score after the third quarter.

