NBA All-Star Saturday Night: Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton ready to shoot like stars

NBA All-Star Saturday night will feature a pair of Pacers in the premier skills event, the Starry 3-point event. Buddy Hield is among the odds on favorite to win the 3-ball contest while Tyrese Haliburton will try to win his first shooting title.

In 2020, Hield closed on fire, making seven of his last eight shots, including his last shot to end up beating Devin Booker by one point in dramatic fashion. Hopefully, the shooting contest in SLC will include similar theatrics with guys making for the win instead of missing to lose.

On Friday night, a pair of Pacers rookies, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard showed out for Team Pau as they won the Rising Stars challenge. Now it is time for the vets to show out and rep the Pacers at the NBA showcase skills event.

Here are the shooters and their Saturday morning odds. Money has been rolling in on Damian Lillard who is now a clear favorite over Buddy.

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (+350)

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers (+425)

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat (+550)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (+550)

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings (+550)

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (+600)

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (+650)

Julius Randle, New York Knicks (+700)

All-Star Saturday Night Details