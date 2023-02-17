NBA All-Star Weekend 2023: Full TV schedule, start times, odds and more

2023 NBA All-Star schedule

Friday

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 6 p.m. CST (ESPN)

NBA Rising Stars Challenge, 8 p.m. CST (TNT)

The Pacers are well represented in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday. Both Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard were selected to play on Team Pau one of four teams that will play two games to an Elam Ending style set score of 40 points in the semi-final round. Then the winners will play to 25 points in the championship game.

Deron Williams, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol drafted their teams today for 2023 Jordan Rising Stars. Each legend selected seven players from the pool of 21 NBA rookies and sophomores. Jason Terry will lead the team of seven NBA G League players.



The Rising Stars rosters: pic.twitter.com/3OfO7fzSPR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 7, 2023

Saturday

NBA HBCU Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, 3 p.m. CST (ESPN2)

NBA All-Star Saturday (Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest, Dunk Contest), 7 p.m. CST (TNT)

The skills challenge will have three-player teams competing this year highlighted by Team Antetokounmpos, with Giannia, Alex and Thanasis Antetokounmpos making it a family affair. Another team will be all rookies with Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, and Jabari Smith Jr. representing the youngins. Finally, a home town hero crew with current Jazz teammates Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Colin Sexton makes up the third team.

The three-point contest has the best collection of talent competing on Saturday including Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers looking to light it up from behind the arc. Hield has not missed a game for the Pacers, so he has taken and made more threes than anyone else in the league. In fact, his 230 makes so far is a franchise record for a season and a big reason why he is the favorite along with Damian Lillard.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

The dunk contest has far less star power which has been a problem with the contest for several years now. Long gone are the days of Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins going mano-a-mano and putting on a show. Here are the four contestants:

Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers

Jericho Sims, New York Knicks

Sunday

NBA All-Star Game, 7 p.m. CST (TNT)

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will pick teams for the league’s 72nd All-Star Game right before the game tips off. As we’ve seen in the Pacers store, all of the Players will have a jersey for each team ready to throw on and then try to figure everything else out on the fly.

Here are the available players to be selected, with a few changes since the initial announcement to include De’Aaron Fox, Anthony Edwards and Pascal Siakam as injury replacements.

DraftKing Odds for Betting the All-Star game

The All-Star festivities can get a little more exciting by adding a little action on the events. Even before the teams are selected, Team LeBron is a favorite. So, keep an eye on those odds as the teams are selected, you may find some value depending on how the draft unfolds.

You can also bet on Buddy Hield and/or Tyrese Haliburton to win the three-point contest. Buddy and Damian Lillard are currently have the best odds at +425. Tyrese Haliburton is at +600, although those odds were higher until Julius Randle was named a replacement for Anfernee Simmons.

Enjoy the show!

