The Indiana Pacers (25-34) host the Chicago Bulls (26-31) at the Fieldhouse on Wednesday night before heading out for the NBA All-Star break. The teams split the first two meetings earlier in the season.

The Pacers won the most recent game at the Fieldhouse, 116-110 as they scored 70 second-half points to rally from a 16-point halftime deficit to win by...16 points. The win was one of the two wins the Pacers have logged over their last 18 games. Tyrese Haliburton did not play in that game, but Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin both scored 26 points to make the W a reality.

The Pacers are currently riding a five-game losing streak, so a win heading into the break would be a nice for all involved. On the other side, the Bulls have lost four straight after sitting out the trade deadline, as injuries continue to wreak havoc with the continuity of Chicago’s playing rotation.

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, while the Pacers have Daniel Theis and Myles Turner listed as questionable. Turner missed the Utah game on Monday, so considering a lower back issue is nothing to force through, it seems prudent that Turner would sit out again to extend his ability to rest the lower back throughout the upcoming break. HOWEVEVA...Turner is available with Theis sitting this one out.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -3, O/U 231.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmo, Zach LaVine, Dalen Terry, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries

IND: Daniel Theis - questionable (sprained right thumb), Myles Turner - questionable (sore lower back)

CHI: Goran Dragic - probable (sore knee), Alex Caruso - questionable (sore left midfoot), Lonzo Ball - out (knee surgery), DeMar DeRozan - out (quadricep strain), Javonte Green - out (knee surgery), Derrick Jones Jr. - out (adductor strain), Marko Simonovic - out (G League assignment)

