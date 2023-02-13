Jazz vs. Pacers Preview: New faces at the Fieldhouse for Pacers

The Indiana Pacers (25-33) are back in the Fieldhouse for some Monday night basketball when they take on the Utah Jazz (28-30).

The Pacers and Jazz have taken similar paths this season, both bolting to surprising starts despite indications they would both be in no hurry to win with Victor Wembanyama as the top prize in the draft. As it turns out, both teams had young talent ready to fight for wins and spent the first three months fighting for a playoff spot in their respective conferences.

An injury to Tyrese Haliburton shifted the Pacers season and their approach at the trade deadline. A 2-15 stretch will do that to a team, so the Pacers will welcome Jordan Nwora and George Hill to the active roster on Monday night, while seeing if Haliburton and Myles Turner, both questionable, can also play.

As for the Jazz, they have lost four of their last five after using the trade deadline to move a few valuable players in Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt for Russell Westbrook who is still not with the Jazz despite the hefty salary on the team’s current cap.

This seems like a good game for the Pacers to halt their four-game losing streak considering the circumstances. However, the Jazz were favored much of the day which must have been hinging on the status of Haliburton and Turner. But now the line has flipped toward the Pacers, so a full-strength squad may be in play for the good guys.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -1, O/U 238 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Jazz: Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Walker Kessler

Injuries

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - questionable (left thigh contusion), Myles Turner - questionable (sore lower back)

UTH: Russell Westbrook - out (not with team)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.