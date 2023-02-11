The Indiana Pacers (25-32) play their last road game before the All-Star break when they visit the Washington Wizards (25-29) on Saturday night.

The Pacers opened the season with a loss to the Wizards but have since beat the Wiz twice, so they can also win the season series with a W at Cap One Arena. Both teams have traveled bumpy, inconsistent roads since that opener but the paths have not been similar despite the fact that the Pacers are just 1.5 games behind the Wiz in the standings.

The Pacers have lost 14 of their last 16 games, sliding out of a play-in spot in the East to the sixth worst record in the league. The Wiz have won seven of their last 10 games and jumped up to 10th in the East while looking to finish strong before the league break next week.

The Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards have three 20-plus point scorers to create matchups issues all over the floor. Kuzma has recently been out with an ankle issue and is not expected to play against the Pacers.

The Pacers are also playing on a back-to-back after losing to Phoenix on Friday, but the lopsided second half score allowed Rick Carlisle to manage the minutes for the main rotation players, living to fight another day...which is the next day.

DraftKings Odds: Wizards -5.5, O/U 235 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Wizards: Delon Wright, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis, Daniel Gafford

Injuries

IND: George Hill - out (rest/trade transition), Jordan Nwora - out (rest/trade transition), Daniel Theis - out (right knee injury management)

WAS: Kyle Kuzma - out (left ankle sprain)

