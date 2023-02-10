Suns vs. Pacers Preview: Pacers favored in post-trade deadline matchup

The Indiana Pacers (25-31) are back home to begin a busy portion of the schedule when they host the Phoenix Suns (30-27) for their annual visit to Indy.

This will be the first of five games in seven days which includes four home games at the Fieldhouse for the Pacers. The timing of this matchup makes for some interesting circumstances. The Pacers are actually favored to win, which has been a rare occurrence all year, particularly of late during their current 2-13 stretch.

Speaking of favored, the Suns are currently in sixth place in the East but shot up to second in the odds to win the NBA title this year after acquiring Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) at the trade deadline. Which brings us right back to why the Pacers are favored in this one.

The home team is catching the Suns in the sweet spot of a post-trade deadline game that will have the Suns playing without Durant and Warren, as well as the quality depth they shipped out in the deal. The Pacers moved none of their depth, so they should be in good shape even if Devin Booker, who has just played in one game since late December, is available to play.

The Suns beat the Pacers, 112-107 in their first meeting in Phoenix which was part of the current dismal stretch in a game played sans Tyrese Haliburton. Of course, the Suns were without Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton...so, yeah.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -2.5, O/U 231.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Torrey Craig, Ish Wainwright, Deandre Ayton

Injuries

IND: George Hill - out (rest/trade transition), Serge Ibaka - out (not with team), Jordan Nwora - out (rest/trade transition)

PHX: Darius Bazley - out (not with team), Kevin Durant - out (not with team), Cameron Payne - out (foot sprain), Landry Shamet - out (sore foot), T.J. Warren - out (not with team)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.