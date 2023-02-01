NBA Trade Deadline: Pacers still have moves to make for shot and long-term success

The NBA trade deadline is one week away, next Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET. After extending Myles Turner’s contract, the expectations around the deadline will be less around a roster altering blockbuster deal and more around a roster building deal that can both improve and balance the playing rotation.

Let’s face it, the current roster is imbalanced in more ways than one with a glut of big men that are better playing at center, along with a bunch of very useful, fun and active wings that are closer to shooting guards than power forwards. Watch a replay of the Magic game to see how the Pacers size needs to improve. Even one forward that was a legit 6’8-ish forward capable of defending front court players and also putting buckets on them would be big step in the right direction.

The Pacers recent fade, due to the combo of a killer schedule and no Tyrese Haliburton, hasn’t rubbed them out of playoff contention thanks to the play-in format. In fact, the Pacers are currently in 10th place pending the Raptors’ result on Wednesday night. However, the Pacers currently have the 12th best odds to win the Eastern Conference title according to DraftKings, at +25000 which essentially says, the odds makers believe the Pacers won’t end up in the playoffs. The numbers also indicate that the Raptors (+5000 to win East) will make a run, pushing their way up the standings over the remainder of the season.

The trade deadline could alter those odds quite a bit if OG Anunoby’s wishes to be traded are granted. Not to mention (dream?) it OG was traded to the Pacers. With a healthy Haliburton and the schedule leveling out down the stretch, those odds could flip in a hurry.

There are also other options the Pacers could make a deal for that would help in both the short and long term. Players like John Collins and Obi Toppin have been mentioned for the Pacers and both fit the profile of they type of player the Pacers are desperate to add. Stay tuned throughout the week to see if and how the Pacers deal to fortify their playing rotation.

