Pacers Links: Myles Turner looking for better offer from Pacers

Recent reports of the Pacers and Myles Turner working on a contract extension by renegotiating the remaining months of his current deal to add money this year and then extend to the future were further confirmed in a report from Marc Stein earlier this week.

Myles Turner, to this point, has rebuffed Indiana’s contract extension offers, league sources say. Ditto for Jordan Clarkson in Utah, where sources say the Jazz came into the season hopeful of securing a new long-term deal with Clarkson before he becomes a free agent this summer. There are teams out there naturally hoping that Turner or Clarkson (or both) will be in play for trades before the deadline. I donʼt see the Jazz trading Clarkson; Turnerʼs situation continues to be harder to read.

So, the key to this update is that the Pacers and Turner are indeed negotiating and have reached the point of one side leaking the status of the negotiation. Myles has been doing his part of late, making very public his appreciation for the fans at the Fieldhouse and the current state of the team and his role in this surprising season.

The renegotiation deadline is March 1, which would allow the Pacers to throw a big chunk of their unused cap space at Turner for the rest of the year which overall would boost a modest raise the team would no doubt prefer to offer Turner. However, February 9 is the trade deadline and the Pacers will need to have some form of agreement in place to weigh trades against. If not, they will need to find the best deal possible. Yes, as time continues to tick, the situation remains hard to read. Hopefully, both sides are working together in good faith as they claim to be.

In other roster news, Oshae Brissett and James Johnson had both of their contracts guaranteed for the remainder of the season. No surprise considering the excess money the Pacers have under the cap combined with the valuable role both players provide this roster. Brissett is simply always ready to roll off the bench despite sporadic minutes from game to game pending injuries, foul trouble or the need for a boost in a game turning sideways. As for Johnson, his best work has been done off the court on the bench and in the locker room as the veteran presence that the rest of the roster loves leaning on for his experience. Oh, and when called on to play, Johnson only knows how to play hard.

