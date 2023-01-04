Pacers vs. 76ers Preview: Can Pacers extend win streak on the road in Philly?

The Indiana Pacers (21-17) take their show on the road for what is now a rare one-game roadie to play the Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) at the Wells Fargo Center.

This is the second of four games with the Sixers and last in South Philly. The Sixers took care of the Pacers early in the season, 120-106 in a game the Pacers played without Myles Turner who has turned into a consistent difference maker since then. This time around Myles will be in but his nemesis, Joel Embiid will not play. After hitting the injury report earlier on Wednesday with a sore left foot, Doc Rivers ruled out Embiid for the game. Rivers did say that Tyrese Maxey would expand what has been a minutes restriction which could have the dynamic running mate to James Harden, back in the starting lineup.

The Pacers injury list includes Chris Duarte who tweaked his problematic ankle against the Raps and remains questionable, although there don’t appear to be any long-term concerns.

James Harden remains a concern for the Pacers much in the same way Tyrese Haliburton will have the attention of the Sixers defense. Should be a great test for Tyrese and also a great show for the fans to see these two guards battling for buckets.

DraftKings Odds: 76ers -1.5, O/U 232.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

76ers: James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell

IND: Chris Duarte - questionable (sore left ankle), Isaiah Jackson - out (G League assignment), Daniel Theis - out (right knee surgery), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress reaction)

PHI: Joel Embiid - out (sore left foot)

