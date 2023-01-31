Tyrese Haliburton expects to return for Pacers during homestand

The schedule has finally favored the Pacers after suffering through a 1-10 stretch without Tyrese Haliburton, the team has had three full days off starting on Monday before playing the Lakers on Thursday in the first of three home games.

That leaves a rare in-season opportunity for the team to focus on themselves and work toward turning things around. Rick Carlisle was certainly appreciative of the time as he stated after practice on Tuesday.

“It was a full practice,” Carlisle said. “Don’t really remember the last time we were able to have a live, full practice. It helps, we have things we have to get better at, obviously and we’re able to get Tyrese back out here and Theis.”

Record scratch.

Theis! Just kidding, while it is certainly news that Daniel Theis went through his first full practice as Carlisle later mentioned, the fact that Tyrese Haliburton was fully involved on the heels of the Pacers lead guard indicating on social media that he was close to returning, seems to indicate he will return during this homestand.

In fact, if it was up to Tyrese he will be in the lineup on Thursday when the Lakers are in town. Following practice, Haliburton said his goal was to play on Thursday, but the training and coaching staffs have to also give the thumbs up.

Carlisle was asked about Tyrese and Theis playing this week and “a possibility” was as far as he would commit. As Haliburton said, the training staff has the final say and they are here to protect him from himself.

Haliburton also confirmed that the elbow injury was worse than the knee bruise which he said was a two-day issue which in the grand scheme of injuries is great news. The offhand elbow issue is less concerning than either knee having a long-term issue. Struggling to straighten the elbow isn’t great, though since the point guard gives his left plenty of work. But it was great to see Haliburton speak on his injuries and strongly indicate that his return is imminent.

So things are looking up for the Pacers as they use this time off to get right on a number of levels and work to end the recent spate of losing during the upcoming homestand which doesn’t get any easier with the Kings and Cavs in town after the Lakers. But with Haliburton back in the mix, the schedule also creates an opportunity to turn things back in a positive direction.