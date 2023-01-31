Pacers celebrate Myles Turner contract extension

Monday was Myles Turner Day at the Fieldhouse where the Pacers announced and celebrated the contract extension (details here) of Myles Turner. Along with the full team showing up, there were plenty of other people, the bulk presumably PS&E folks with signs and pictures, giving the presser a pep rally feel for the Pacers big man.

The two-year extension will keep Turner with the Pacers through the 2024-25 season, assuming he isn’t traded in the meantime. Kevin Pritchard said the didn’t sign Myles to trade him and Rick Carlisle emphasized that Turner is off the trading block. Of course, that’s the plan, but if another team wants to overpay...well, the fanfare on Monday was not the time for that discussion.

The celebration was warranted for a player who arrived in Indy at 19 years old, immediately made an impact in the community with his WARM (Work As Role Models) initiative, a self-started idea that provides basic supplies for the less fortunate around the city. From there he has grown on and off the court and developed a strong relationship with many fans even as his game sputtered in development while playing next to Domantas Sabonis.

Now Turner is heading into his prime years and showing his game is not done growing as he has posted career-best numbers playing with a young nucleus of talent that has shown plenty of promise for the years to come. It shows, any thoughts Turner had about wanting to go elsewhere in free agency had everything to do with basketball. Now that the basketball side has improved for Turner with the Pacers, he is happy to stay and continue building that relationship with the team and community.

Here is the press conference:

As you saw, the full team showed up on a team day off to support Turner at his signing announcement.

the squad pulled up to celebrate Myles Turner's contract extension. pic.twitter.com/ZTuB7BwYbP — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 30, 2023

Story links:

Indiana Pacers Sign Center Myles Turner to Multi-Year Contract Extension | NBA.com

Myles Turner contract: Pacers president says team signed him to be here

Doyle: Pacers center Myles Turner bet on himself, and everybody won

Kravitz: Though I was wrong, Myles Turner’s new deal is looking right for Pacers - The Athletic

Why a contract extension made sense for the Indiana Pacers and Myles Turner - Sports Illustrated Indiana Pacers news, analysis and more

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says Myles Turner isn't getting traded: 'He's off the trade block'

Pacers' Myles Turner - 'Sense of relief' that comes with new deal