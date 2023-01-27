Bucks vs. Pacers Preview: Pacers back home big game hunting

The Indiana Pacers (24-26) return to the FIeldhouse with a tough bounce-back matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (31-17).

After dropping the roadie in Orlando, the Pacers are 1-8 in their last nine games. The fourth game in that stretch was a 132-119 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee. The Bucks rolled to that win without Giannis Antetokounmpo available to play, but Jrue Holiday more than made up for Giannis’ absence with 35 points and 11 assists.

That was one of five games Giannis recently missed for the Bucks, but he has played in their last two games and is expected to play against the Pacers. Meanwhile, the Pacers continue putting for the effort while struggling to find wins with Tyrese Haliburton on the shelf. To have any chance, the Pacers need to improve their first quarter effort. They are 1-1 after falling behind badly in the past two games, but trudging back to put a win in play seems like a fool’s errand against this Bucks team.

Of course, Giannis IS still on the injury report, albeit as probable, but you never know...

DraftKings Odds: Bucks -7, O/U 240 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: T.J. McConnell, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brooks Lopez

Injuries

IND: Andrew Nembhard - questionable (non-COVID illness), Aaron Nesmith - questionable (sore wrist), Myles Turner - questionable (ankle sprain), Tyrese Haliburton - out (left knee/elbow sprains), Daniel Theis - out (right knee surgery)

MIL: Giannis Antetokounmpo - probable (sore right knee), MarJon Beauchamp - questionable (right patella tendinitis), AJ Green - questionable (sore left ankle), Serge Ibaka - not with team, Bobby Portis Jr. - out (right knee sprain)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.