Pacers final score: Pacers stun Bulls 116-110

The losing streak finally came to an end for the Indiana Pacers, staging a comeback win against the Chicago Bulls. The Pacers were listless in the first half, trailing by as many as 21, but came out with a renewed energy in the second half, led by Myles Turner, who had 16 in the third quarter.

Even still, they weren’t able to close the gap until the fourth quarter when Bennedict Mathurin took charge, scoring 15 in the quarter, including five straight in the final minute to put the Pacers up for good. Indiana outscored Chicago 70-48 in the second half, led by 26 each from Turner and Mathurin, combining for 15 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin drills the three! pic.twitter.com/VZVJMxwrBt — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 25, 2023

T.J. McConnell logged heavy minutes tonight, scoring 20 points with 10 assists in 40 minutes while Buddy Hield came to live in the second half, scoring 13 after the break to finish with 19, hitting four of Indiana’s 10 threes. Terry Taylor provided great minutes off the bench, scoring 11 and Chris Duarte neared a double double with 11 points and nin rebounds.

The win snapped a seven game losing streak for Indiana, but will be quickly back in action, escaping the incoming winter storm by heading south to face the Orlando Magic tomorrow night.