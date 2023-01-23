Pacers Links: Mark Boyle appreciation, Halibturton injury update

With the Pacers in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, seems like a great time to look off the court for some good news.

Pacers fans always win when they get to listen to Mark Boyle’s radio call of games, regardless of the final score. Since the late ‘80’s, Boyle has been the voice of the Pacers through all of the great and not so great eras of the team over the past 35 years. Fortunately, there have been more great stretches than not, but no matter the importance of the game, I’ve always said Boyle’s words delivers HD visuals of the action like no other.

In fact, MJB has been providing that crystal clear mental image since well before HD technology was considered. Maybe I should update that description to OLED 4K visuals (yes, I’ve been doing this awhile). So, we pause to salute MJB after he broadcast his 3,000th game for the Pacers last Saturday in Phoenix. The man is a Pacers legend, and from teeing up Slick Leonard for thousands of Boom, Baby!’s over the years to easily calling games by himself or with various partners since Slick’s passing, we look forward to another 1,000 games and hopefully a few more GREAT eras of Pacers basketball in the process.

Oh, and the Fieldhouse should make sure they keep room for the microphone banner with Boyle’s name that should eventually be raised to the rafters.

The Pacers did a great job of celebrating MJB’s milestone on their various social outlets. Here is Rick Carlisle presenting Boyle with the game ball for No. 3,000.

"This is a living legend. Living Pacers legend."



Rick Carlisle presented the game ball to Mark Boyle to celebrate his 3,000th game as the radio voice of the team. pic.twitter.com/gBiIwoqxVv — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 22, 2023

Feel free to share your favorite Boyle moment or call in the comments!

Injury update

Tyrese Haliburton remains out with a knee and elbow injury. During the road trip he was seen going through some light workouts. He also appeared on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three” podcast where he offered a positive update, stating that he was targeting early February to return. According to reports from practice on Monday, Haliburton joined the team on the court and took part in non-contact work while getting up shots, as well. Also, Andrew Nembhard did not practice due to an illness which had him struggling in Phoenix on Saturday.

