Pacers vs. Thunder Preview: Pacers have to slow down Thunder to halt losing streak

The Indiana Pacers (23-22) begin the Western Conference swing of their current road trip when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23) on Wednesday night.

After letting a first half lead slip away in Milwaukee on Monday, the road won’t get any easier in OKC. This Thunder team has been playing quite well of late while starting a young, long and active lineup spearheaded by the “old man” of the group, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is averaging over 30 points per game while being a killer at crunch time.

The Pacers defensive struggles will certainly be put to the test. However, if Myles Turner can continue to assert himself, he and the Pacers should be able to find an advantage against the smaller front court the Thunder are rolling out.

DraftKings Odds: Thunder -3.5, O/U 238 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddy, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams

Injuries

IND: Tyrese Haliburton - out (left elbow sprain/left knee bone contusion), Daniel Theis - out (right knee surgery), Kendall Brown - out (tibia stress reaction)

OKC: Ousmane Dieng - out (wrist fracture), Chet Holmgren - out (foot surgery), Aleksej Pokusevski - out (tibial fracture), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - out ( ankle sprain)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.