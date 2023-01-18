Breaking down the Pacers without Tyrese Haliburton

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin discuss the current four-game losing streak as well as what has been learned about the Pacers, both as a team and with regard to individual players, in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton.

Topics:

Evaluating Andrew Nembhard at starting point guard

Myles Turner scoring 30 points in his return to action without Haliburton

Chris Duarte breaking out of his slump

Wild swings after halftime against Milwaukee and New York

Too much Jrue Holiday

