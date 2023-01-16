Pacers vs. Bucks Preview: Pacers hit the road for first game against Bucks

The Indiana Pacers (23-21) begin a four-game road trip with a MLK Day matinee when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (27-16) in the first of the four-game season series.

The timing of this one initially appeared to be problematic for the Pacers as they catch the Bucks looking to shake out of a little slump after losing five of their last ten games. That includes consecutive losses to the Miami Heat, in their last two games, both of which were played without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a sore knee. However, after being listed as probable, the Bucks have changed course and now Giannis will be out for the afternoon tilt. The Bucks will also be missing the scoring punch of Khris Middleton, so their depth has taken a hit of late.

Regardless, the short-handed Pacers are still to trying to make things work without Tyrese Haliburton in the lineup. Myles Turner also remains questionable, but will be a game-time decision with hopes he can give it a go. The rest of the injury list also looks hopeful, even if the matchup against a surly Bucks team will still present a stiff challenge.

DraftKings Odds: Bucks -6, O/U 229 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv ForumFieldhouse, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez

IND: Goga Bitadze - questionable (non-COVID illness), Myles Turner - questionable (back spasms), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress reaction), Tyrese Haliburton - out (left elbow sprain/left knee bone contusion), Daniel Theis - out (right knee surgery)

MIL: Giannis Antetokounmpo - out (sore left knee), Jrue Holiday - probable (right ankle sprain), Bobby Portis - probable (right quad contusion), Serge Ibaka - out (personal reasons), Joe Ingles - out (left knee injury management), Khris Middleton - out (sore right knee)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.