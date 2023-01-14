Grizzlies vs. Pacers Preview: Can short-handed Pacers slow down Ja Morant, Grizzlies?

The Indiana Pacers (23-20) wrap up back-to-back games at the Fieldhouse when they host the Memphis Grizzliles (28-13) for their annual visit to Indy.

The short-handed Pacers gave up last second offensive rebound to John Collins which turned a potential spirit lifting win into a tough loss against the Hawks on Friday. Playing without three starters (Haliburton, Turner and Nesmith) the Pacers battled to the end with some strong stretches of play, but the degree of difficulty will ramp up against the Grizz.

Myles Turner is not expected to return as the team monitors his back spasms while Nesmith remains questionable. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies appear to be healthy and rolling as the arrive in town riding an eight-game win streak. Local legends Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson have both missed time earlier in the season but are back in the lineup providing their respective impact at either end of the floor.

Ja Morant remains the conductor for Memphis as they sit just a half game behind Denver for the top spot in the West. Morant’s impact will likely be felt at the Fieldhouse as he is quickly developing a Steph Curry-type following among young and old NBA fans alike. Should be another great crowd at the Fieldhouse.

DraftKings Odds: Grizzlies -8 O/U 239.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson, Steven Adams

IND: Aaron Nesmith - questionable (non-COVID illness), Myles Turner - questionable (back spasms), Kendall Brown - out (right tibia stress reaction), Tyrese Haliburton - out (left elbow sprain/left knee bone contusion), Daniel Theis - out (right knee surgery)

MEM: Dillon Brooks - questionable (sore right ankle), Brandon Clarke - questionable (sore left hip), Danny Green - out (left knee surgery recovery), John Konchar - out (non-COVID illness)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.