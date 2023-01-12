Pacers update Tyrese Haliburton injury status

Tyrese Haliburton left Madison Square Garden with both a left knee and left elbow injury that forced him out of the game in the third quarter and put the Pacers season in immediate limbo pending the results from further testing.

On Thursday afternoon, the Pacers announced the initial results which appeared positive if you consider all of the alternatives.

The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday that guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone contusion during the third quarter of last night’s game at New York. He underwent an MRI this afternoon on his elbow and knee in Indianapolis and the team is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans. Haliburton will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks and updates will be provided as appropriate.

While the two weeks will feel like an eternity and will see the Pacers playing both a busy and challenging schedule, hopefully the additional test results and long-term outlook remain as mild as the reported bone bruise.

As for the next two weeks or so, assuming Haliburton would continue to miss games following the next evaluation, things will not be easy for the Pacers without their star.

Fri, Jan 13 - vs. Atlanta

Sat, Jan 14 - vs. Memphis

Mon, Jan 16 - @ Milwaukee

Wed, Jan 18 - @ Oklahoma City

Fri, Jan 20 - @ Denver

Sat, Jan21 - @ Phoenix

Tue, Jan 24 - vs. Chicago

Wed, Jan 25 - @ Orlando

Fri, Jan 27 - vs. Milwaukee

Sun, Jan 29 - @ Memphis

Thu, Feb 2 - vs. LA Lakers

Fri, Feb 3 - vs. Sacramento

Some may call this a gauntlet considering the opponents along with the four-game roadie mixed in. Those people would not be wrong.

Get well soon, Tyrese!!!