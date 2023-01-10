Assessing the Pacers at the halfway point of the season

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin assess the team at the midway point of the season, diving into the recent stretch of play before looking ahead to the trade deadline through the lens of what’s changed for the Pacers since changes were made to the starting lineup.

Topics:

The loss to the Knicks on December 18 as a turning point

Winning in different ways against LAC, TOR, POR, and CHO

Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson, and the sophomore slump

Myles Turner rebuffing contract extension offers, per report

Team needs headed into the trade deadline

More

As always, if you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pacers-at-the-halfway-point-of-the-2022-23-season/id1476566116?i=1000593358421

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0H3ysvCcoZ3EubEEWaC1X9?si=t2bx_gn6RVK4cVPpqR352g