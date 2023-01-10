 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Assessing the Pacers at the halfway point of the season

Pacers Podcast

By C. Cooper and Mark Schindler
/ new
Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin assess the team at the midway point of the season, diving into the recent stretch of play before looking ahead to the trade deadline through the lens of what’s changed for the Pacers since changes were made to the starting lineup.

Topics:

  • The loss to the Knicks on December 18 as a turning point
  • Winning in different ways against LAC, TOR, POR, and CHO
  • Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson, and the sophomore slump
  • Myles Turner rebuffing contract extension offers, per report
  • Team needs headed into the trade deadline
  • More

As always, if you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/pacers-at-the-halfway-point-of-the-2022-23-season/id1476566116?i=1000593358421

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/0H3ysvCcoZ3EubEEWaC1X9?si=t2bx_gn6RVK4cVPpqR352g

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...