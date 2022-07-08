Pacers vs. Hornets: Summer League Game Thread

The Summer Pacers will play their first game in the NBA2K2023 Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday evening when they face the Hornets at the Thomas & Mack Center.

With an extreme youth movement in progress, the Pacers will have several key players out in Vegas available to play. Along with recent draft picks, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Kendall Brown, other players from last season’s roster include Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson, Terry Taylor and Duane Washington Jr.

How much all of those players will play will be interesting to follow. It would be nice to see some variety in the lineups to see what works and what doesn’t. Duarte is still dealing with a nagging toe injury so it would seem like his time will be the most limited. However, the second year swingman went through the team’s mini camp before heading to Vegas.

Of course, all eyes will initially be on Mathurin as the sixth overall pick and critical addition to the Pacers’ rebuild effort. (Required Disclaimer: It’s summer league)

As for the Hornets, they boast dynamic rookie big man, Mark Williams. Third Ball brother LiAngelo is with the Summer Hornets. However, Gelo was recently placed in the league’s health and safety protocols which may keep him out in the opener.

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Cetner, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN2

Rosters: Pacers Hornets

