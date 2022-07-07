Jalen Smith named as starting power forward

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin react to Jalen Smith staying with and (apparently) starting for the Indiana Pacers. What does this mean for Oshae Brissett and Isaiah Jackson? Is Jalen Smith a power forward? How does this shape the defense for next season?

"He's signed on here to be the starting power forward moving forward." - head coach Rick Carlisle on Jalen Smith.https://t.co/jSwKwhsKox — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 6, 2022

Topics:

Is Jalen Smith a center who can play the four or a four who can play center?

Ramifications for Isaiah Jackson and Oshae Brissett

Surrounding Tyrese Haliburton with spot-up shooters

Pros and Cons of pairing Smith with Myles Turner

What does this forecast defensively — if anything?

Myles Turner, still being mentioned in rumors

and much more

