Jalen Smith assigned starting role after officially signing with Pacers

The Pacers let the public witness Jalen Smith sign his new contract with the team, then Rick Carlisle made a point to say Smith’s continued development with the team will include starting at power forward.

Smith seemed like a long shot to return to the team due to the limitations on what the Pacers could offer him combined with his solid showing over the last two months of last season. But Stix took more than cash into consideration and felt the fit with the Pacers would provide him the best opportunity to continue developing for an even bigger pay day down the road.

Kevin Pritchard, who joined Smith and Carlisle at the announcement presser, indicated there were other teams offering more money, but Smith said he was betting on his future over instant gratification. This put smiles on all three men sitting on the dais.

Stix showed he could make an offensive impact last season even from behind the arc. While his results from three were a bit streaky, the shot is in his arsenal allowing him to stretch the floor from the PF spot. Now the next question for the summer is: Who will start at center?

The center spot is clogged with players currently, so who will remain (or arrive) to start is TBD pending Myles Turner’s home address in October. But on the first day to make new contracts official, it was all aby Stix Smith and the two-year deal he signed to stay in Indy. Here is a replay of the presser, along with Smith’s appearance with JMV on The Fan 93.5/107.5FM.