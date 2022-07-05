TJ Warren, Edmond Sumner reportedly set to join Nets

A pair of former Pacers are reportedly set to join the Brooklyn Nets, as Woj reports TJ Warren and Edmond Sumner have agreed to deals with the Nets.

Sumner was traded to the Nets prior to last season, after an Achilles injury ended Sumner’s season before it started. Sumner was then waived by the Nets, essentially making the deal a cap cleansing exercise for both teams. Ed’s situation was a bummer, capping an injury ravaged career with the Pacers, highlighted by bursts of what could have been.

After his potential turned into real results that were real exciting to watch during the 2020-21 season, the injury Sumner suffered just prior to training camp was a vicious blow from the basketball gods. Here’s to hoping Sumner can return to his pre-injury form, flying up and down the court as if on a hoverboard and continuing to knock down 3’s which makes him an extremely tough cover.

TJ Warren essentially missed the last two seasons with the Pacers, never giving the home town fans a chance to see the smooth scoring arsenal TJW unleased in the Orlando bubble where he opened play with a tasty 53-point effort against the Sixers on just 29 shots. The Pacers finished the bubble regular season 6-2, sealing up a playoff spot with Warren averaging 31 points in the first six games.

After sitting out the final two games, Warren was unable to keep his monster scoring pace as the Pacers were swept by the Heat in the bubble playoffs. There were many updates on Warren’s status last season that turned the phrase “weeks not months” into a joke among Pacers fans. Only the x-rays know the truth to what kept Warren on ice all season, but he was spotted several times prior to games, getting up shots and looking good in that capacity (which didn’t included running up and down the court).

As with Ed, here’s to TJ finding a stretch of good health and showing off his superb scoring ability once, again.