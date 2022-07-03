Breaking down early Free Agency & the Brogdon Trade

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin breakdown all things free agency from the early machinations of the off-season. They also dive into the Pacers trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, what that means, potential other moves, and overall questions on the roster and team construction moving forward.

Be sure to check out our latest pod as well breaking down the draft, the Pacers selecting Bennedict Mathurin, and more!

Topics:

Malcolm Brogdon traded to the Celtics

Aaron Nesmith and what he brings

What is the frontcourt? Pathways for minutes?

What’s up with Myles?

Jalen Smith re-upping

Oshae’s contract situation

Deandre Ayton

much more

