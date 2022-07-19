 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Recapping the Pacers’ Summer League

By C. Cooper and Mark Schindler
It’s officially the offseason! On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin reunite after a long layover to review the Summer Pacers, diving deep into the performances of the rookies, both from this season and last, as the last opportunity to dissect actual basketball until October.

  • Oh yeah, something else happened while the Pacers were in Vegas: Thoughts on pursuing Deandre Ayton and what happens next
  • First impressions of Aaron Nesmith
  • Chris Duarte’s one-and-done game against Charlotte
  • How Isaiah Jackson was deployed on defense and what it means
  • Whether Bennedict Mathurin, Kendall Brown, and Andrew Nembhard surprised by comparison to what was known of them pre-draft
