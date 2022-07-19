Recapping the Pacers’ Summer League

It’s officially the offseason! On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin reunite after a long layover to review the Summer Pacers, diving deep into the performances of the rookies, both from this season and last, as the last opportunity to dissect actual basketball until October.

Topics:

Oh yeah, something else happened while the Pacers were in Vegas: Thoughts on pursuing Deandre Ayton and what happens next

First impressions of Aaron Nesmith

Chris Duarte’s one-and-done game against Charlotte

How Isaiah Jackson was deployed on defense and what it means

Whether Bennedict Mathurin, Kendall Brown, and Andrew Nembhard surprised by comparison to what was known of them pre-draft

