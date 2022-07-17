Pacers vs. Suns: Summer League Game Thread

The final day of Summer League action in Las Vegas will pit the Indiana Pacers against a team they’ve had a lot of contact with this past week; the Phoenix Suns. The pair will compete in consolation action this afternoon and while It’s highly unlikely the Summer Pacers and Summer Suns will care at all about Phoenix matching Indiana’s offer sheet on restricted free agent Deandre Ayton, who knows, stranger things have happened?

Both the Pacers and Suns enter the game at 2-2 after each suffering losses on Friday. The Pacers are expected to keep up with shortened availability with their Summer League roster, getting run for Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, and Kendall Brown among others to wrap things up.

(Required Disclaimer: It’s summer league.)

When: 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPNU / ESPN App

Rosters: Pacers Suns

