Pacers vs. Wizards: Summer League Game Thread

The Summer Pacers play their final scheduled Summer League game, with the weekend scheduled still awaiting all of the final results.

The Pacers are shifting directions to close out their time in Vegas, with rookie Bennedict Mathruing and vets, Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor sitting out the remaining games. This is not uncommon for the vets and Mathurin, has certainly showed he’s ready to be in the mix when the real games start.

Reports, also indicate Mathurin is dealing with a sore toe which seems to be a right of passage for all key Pacers. Toe and foot injuries spread like Covid at the Fieldhouse for some reason.

As for the game, with Duane Washington Jr. also no longer with the team, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith should get plenty of burn against the Wiz along with rookie Kendall Brown and the rest of the bench.

(Required Disclaimer: It’s summer league.)

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN2

Rosters: Pacers Wizards

Share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments!